NatWest Group plc Takes $252,000 Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

NatWest Group plc bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 692.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

NYSE:CNQ opened at $49.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.52. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $29.53 and a 12-month high of $70.60.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.32. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.583 per share. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Scotiabank cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.79.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Stories

