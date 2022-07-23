nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Shares Purchased by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) by 67.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in nCino were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in nCino in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in nCino in the first quarter worth $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in nCino by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of nCino in the first quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of nCino by 32.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on nCino from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on nCino from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Stephens decreased their price target on nCino to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on nCino from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on nCino from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.44.

nCino Stock Performance

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $32.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.42. nCino, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.94 and a fifty-two week high of $79.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). nCino had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $94.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at nCino

In related news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 4,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $146,507.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,758.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 4,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $146,507.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,758.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $2,182,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,637.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,055 shares of company stock worth $5,419,491 in the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About nCino

(Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Featured Articles

