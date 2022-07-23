NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Up 17.4% This Week

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.23 or 0.00018981 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.14 billion and $267.60 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 17.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00103936 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.04 or 0.00242681 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00041390 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008005 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000262 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 743,262,993 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.