NerveNetwork (NVT) Hits Market Cap of $10.47 Million

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, NerveNetwork has traded 175.7% higher against the dollar. NerveNetwork has a market capitalization of $10.47 million and approximately $147,497.00 worth of NerveNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NerveNetwork coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0378 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004930 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00007194 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000868 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000067 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 29% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000284 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

NerveNetwork Coin Profile

NerveNetwork (CRYPTO:NVT) is a PoC (Proof of Credit) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. NerveNetwork’s total supply is 1,122,857,486 coins and its circulating supply is 276,983,684 coins. NerveNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@NerveNetwork. NerveNetwork’s official Twitter account is @nerve_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. NerveNetwork’s official website is nerve.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nerve was launched on July the 10th and is a decentralized digital asset service network based on the NULS micro-services framework, which uses the NULS ChainBox to develop a blockchain cross-chain interaction protocol. The aim is to break the isolated blockchain value and establish a cross-chain asset exchange network to provide all the necessary underlying support for the Defi application ecosystem. For independent public chains such as BTC, ETH, BNB, Nerve defines a set of interface protocols that can easily implement the interaction of various blockchains. Nerve's consensus algorithm is implemented based on the POC (proof of credit) algorithm of NULS (POCBFT). “

