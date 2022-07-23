NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Shares Up 9.3%

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 9.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.08 and last traded at $1.06. 31,137 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 33,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

NeuBase Therapeutics Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NeuBase Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NBSE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBSE. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 18.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 10,674 shares during the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders, and cancer and oncology applications.

