New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Price Target Lowered to $3.50 at Credit Suisse Group

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group to $3.50 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

NYMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their target price on New York Mortgage Trust from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered New York Mortgage Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered New York Mortgage Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.79.

New York Mortgage Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $2.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.00, a PEG ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.71. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

New York Mortgage Trust ( NASDAQ:NYMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.30). New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 31.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New York Mortgage Trust will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.79%. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently 800.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Mortgage Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 153,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 72,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,101,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

