News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NWSA. TheStreet downgraded shares of News from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of News from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:NWSA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,296,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,614. News has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.36 and a 200 day moving average of $19.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. News had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that News will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWSA. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of News by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in News in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in News by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 603,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,458,000 after buying an additional 12,034 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in News by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 26,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in News by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 145,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after buying an additional 8,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

