NewYorkCoin (NYC) Hits Market Cap of $1.04 Million

NewYorkCoin (NYC) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 23rd. NewYorkCoin has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and $3.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000301 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00023390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.56 or 0.00249111 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000851 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000946 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

