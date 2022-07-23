NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on NEE shares. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Insider Activity

NextEra Energy Price Performance

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $80.25 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $157.65 billion, a PE ratio of 108.45, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.14.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

