NFT Index Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,959.00 (NFTI)

NFT Index (NFTI) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 23rd. NFT Index has a market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $1,959.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NFT Index has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NFT Index coin can currently be purchased for about $708.03 or 0.03176665 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,290.36 or 1.00008821 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004490 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006775 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004486 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003755 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About NFT Index

NFT Index is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN.

Buying and Selling NFT Index

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

