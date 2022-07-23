NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,427 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,894,686,000. State Street Corp increased its position in NIKE by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,433,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,270 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in NIKE by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,551,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,401 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in NIKE by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,852,183 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,475,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in NIKE by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,424,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $191,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,735 shares of company stock worth $7,944,215. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NKE opened at $109.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.00. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.53 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. NIKE’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.80.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading

