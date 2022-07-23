NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Sold by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,314 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in NMI by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,696,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,596,000 after acquiring an additional 586,011 shares in the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NMI in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,068,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in NMI by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,540,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,519,000 after purchasing an additional 89,861 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NMI in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,715,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in NMI by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 299,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after purchasing an additional 58,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Get NMI alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $33,028.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,397.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NMI Trading Up 1.2 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on NMIH. BTIG Research reduced their price target on NMI from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered NMI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on NMI from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.36.

NMIH opened at $18.03 on Friday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $27.25. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.33.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $127.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.70 million. NMI had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 49.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NMI Profile

(Get Rating)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.