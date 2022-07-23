Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.65.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NOK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from €5.50 ($5.56) to €6.00 ($6.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from €6.70 ($6.77) to €6.10 ($6.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from €6.20 ($6.26) to €5.80 ($5.86) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cheuvreux cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

NOK stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.19. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $6.40.

Nokia Oyj Cuts Dividend

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Nokia Oyj’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.0205 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.13%.

Institutional Trading of Nokia Oyj

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the first quarter worth $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

