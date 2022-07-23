Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Shares Bought by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 264,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Nomad Foods makes up 1.7% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Bellecapital International Ltd. owned 0.15% of Nomad Foods worth $5,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,344,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,690,000 after purchasing an additional 86,041 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,341,000. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 1,831,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,490,000 after acquiring an additional 201,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOMD opened at $18.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.70. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.86.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $822.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

NOMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

