Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Given New €9.60 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from €9.20 ($9.29) to €9.60 ($9.70) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NRDBY. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €10.70 ($10.81) price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 11.40 to SEK 9.80 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 125 to SEK 130 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €11.40 ($11.52) to €11.50 ($11.62) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 113 to SEK 118 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordea Bank Abp presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.95.

Get Nordea Bank Abp alerts:

Nordea Bank Abp Stock Down 3.2 %

Nordea Bank Abp stock opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. Nordea Bank Abp has a 12-month low of $8.33 and a 12-month high of $13.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day moving average is $10.48. The company has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile

Nordea Bank Abp ( OTCMKTS:NRDBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 11.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nordea Bank Abp will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nordea Bank Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordea Bank Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.