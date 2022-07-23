North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 7,032 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 581.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,032 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $134.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.93 and its 200 day moving average is $142.32. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.16 and a 12 month high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

