North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys 1,523 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,428 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 17,784 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in Ford Motor by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 41,529 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 17,890 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 237,370 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,930,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 14,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

Ford Motor Trading Down 1.4 %

In other Ford Motor news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $188,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of F opened at $12.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.77.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.