North Star Investment Management Corp. Grows Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 740.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $425,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $431,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $2,146,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its position in Pan American Silver by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 126,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Price Performance

PAAS stock opened at $18.78 on Friday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.70.

Pan American Silver Increases Dividend

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $439.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.35 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 10.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on PAAS shares. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$44.75 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

