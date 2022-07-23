North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $47,000 Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 64.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 47,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 38,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,535 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 691,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,295,000 after purchasing an additional 59,230 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 30,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 15,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $9,013,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 4,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.55 per share, with a total value of $297,575.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,658,394.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $81.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Compass Point raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.08.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $62.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.17 and a 200-day moving average of $76.70. The company has a market cap of $114.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.