North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 184 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 1,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BABA. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. HSBC reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.39.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $100.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.94. The company has a market cap of $272.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.73. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $206.89.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

