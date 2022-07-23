North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 200 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MKC. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of MKC stock opened at $84.11 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $107.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.92 and its 200 day moving average is $94.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $893,375.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Argus cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.