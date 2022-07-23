North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 350 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth $2,335,000. Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 26,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Stock Performance

NYSE:YUMC opened at $46.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.35 and its 200-day moving average is $44.84. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $66.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.58.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Yum China had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Yum China Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.