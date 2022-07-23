North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 4,500 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 74.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 419.0% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $221.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $204.36 and a 200 day moving average of $249.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 8.81%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, Director Patricia A. Watson bought 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,174. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia A. Watson bought 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,912.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

Get Rating

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Featured Articles

