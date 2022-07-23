Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $451.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $464.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $440.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $344.89 and a fifty-two week high of $492.30.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOC. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $452.80.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.