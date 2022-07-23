Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.03

Shares of Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.00. Novation Companies shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 14,610 shares trading hands.
Novation Companies Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03.
Novation Companies Company Profile
Novation Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Healthcare Staffing, Inc, provides outsourced health care staffing and related services in Georgia. It also offers its services to hospitals, schools, crisis units, clinics, doctors' offices, prisons, and various privately owned businesses. The company was formerly known as NovaStar Financial, Inc and changed its name to Novation Companies, Inc in May 2012.
