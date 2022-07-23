Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Purchased by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $683,804,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Nucor by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,637,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $529,341,000 after buying an additional 117,517 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Nucor by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,831,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,014,000 after buying an additional 290,534 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Nucor by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 856,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,817,000 after buying an additional 49,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Nucor by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 614,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,144,000 after buying an additional 12,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,519,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,451.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,519,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nucor Price Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.73.

NUE stock opened at $119.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.30. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $88.50 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.01 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 31.47 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.14%.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

