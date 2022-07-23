Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Releases Earnings Results

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.01 by $0.66, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.04 earnings per share.

Nucor Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of NUE traded down $8.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,443,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,811. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $88.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.35. The firm has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 6.14%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.73.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,451.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,519,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 30.6% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth $401,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 10.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth $342,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

