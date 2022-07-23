Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.75-$8.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Nucor Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $119.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.62. Nucor has a 52-week low of $88.50 and a 52-week high of $187.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.35.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.01 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nucor will post 31.47 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.14%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nucor from $144.00 to $121.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $133.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,519,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nucor

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

