Numeraire (NMR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $96.82 Million

Numeraire (NMR) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. One Numeraire coin can now be bought for $16.44 or 0.00073575 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Numeraire has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $96.82 million and $28.57 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,351.67 or 1.00015324 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004480 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006757 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003768 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Numeraire Coin Profile

Numeraire (NMR) is a coin. Its launch date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,951,045 coins and its circulating supply is 5,888,504 coins. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai.

Buying and Selling Numeraire

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars.

