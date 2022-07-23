Nxt (NXT) Price Hits $0.0033 on Major Exchanges

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One Nxt coin can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nxt has a market capitalization of $3.32 million and $74,062.00 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nxt has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Waves (WAVES) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00024342 BTC.
- Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00014414 BTC.
- BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004945 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000312 BTC.
- Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.
- DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.
- Neblio (NEBL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000933 BTC.
- Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000924 BTC.
About Nxt
Nxt (NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nxt’s official website is www.jelurida.com/nxt. Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Nxt Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.
