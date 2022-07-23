O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OI has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays downgraded O-I Glass from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded O-I Glass from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded O-I Glass from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.09.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of OI stock opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $17.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O-I Glass

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 43.72%. O-I Glass’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 79.7% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 55,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,189,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,314,000 after acquiring an additional 350,198 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 110,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 58,624 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O-I Glass Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.