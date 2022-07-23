Oak Family Advisors LLC Takes $210,000 Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $468,000.

NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $49.12 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $51.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.86.

