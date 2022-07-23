Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Tops $0.0534 on Top Exchanges

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Oasis Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0534 or 0.00000240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $268.22 million and approximately $29.34 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 coins. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

