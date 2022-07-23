Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Oasis Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE:OAS opened at $109.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.32. Oasis Petroleum has a 52 week low of $79.31 and a 52 week high of $181.34.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $652.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.50 million.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 492,355 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.