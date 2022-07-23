Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Trading Down 3.3%

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY – Get Rating) shares were down 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.83 and last traded at $17.99. Approximately 140,178 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 125% from the average daily volume of 62,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.60.

Ocado Group Stock Up 4.4 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.04.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

