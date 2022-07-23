Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th.

Old Dominion Freight Line has increased its dividend payment by an average of 32.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Old Dominion Freight Line has a dividend payout ratio of 9.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line to earn $11.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.1%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ODFL opened at $278.96 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $231.31 and a 12 month high of $373.58. The stock has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $256.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.23. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,243,791,000 after purchasing an additional 113,806 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,059,000 after buying an additional 11,208 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,956,000 after buying an additional 277,041 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.5% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 136,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,798,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 132,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,619,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ODFL. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup set a $270.00 price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.06.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading

