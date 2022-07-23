Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (OSBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on August 8th

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.

Old Second Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Old Second Bancorp has a payout ratio of 10.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Old Second Bancorp to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.7%.

Old Second Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OSBC opened at $14.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.18. Old Second Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $15.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.78 million, a P/E ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $54.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Second Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 42.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,925,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,934,000 after acquiring an additional 572,257 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 140.4% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 849,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,329,000 after buying an additional 496,218 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,173,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,541,000 after buying an additional 179,424 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 30.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 588,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,535,000 after buying an additional 136,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 7.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,827,000 after buying an additional 62,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

Featured Articles

