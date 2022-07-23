OMG Network Trading Up 14.1% Over Last 7 Days (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One OMG Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.08 or 0.00009320 BTC on popular exchanges. OMG Network has a market cap of $291.33 million and approximately $78.16 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TDEX Token (TT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00008541 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.98 or 0.00210796 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000288 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

OMG Network Coin Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

