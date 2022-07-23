ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Bought by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,822 shares during the quarter. ON Semiconductor makes up about 2.0% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $3,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 265.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ON Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ ON opened at $59.42 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 1 year low of $34.81 and a 1 year high of $71.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.76. The company has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $328,021.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $328,021.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,669,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,378 shares of company stock worth $1,455,809. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

