One Day In July LLC Has $32.79 Million Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

One Day In July LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 305,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 7.0% of One Day In July LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $32,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 235.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,630,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $992,502,000 after buying an additional 6,058,264 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 336.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,939,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,112 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 318.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,055,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,273 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,990,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,067,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,272,739,000 after acquiring an additional 720,096 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IEF traded up $1.18 on Friday, reaching $104.22. 7,747,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,417,344. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.24. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $97.99 and a 12 month high of $118.63.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

