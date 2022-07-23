One Day In July LLC Purchases 595 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

One Day In July LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,048 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the quarter. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRH Financial LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 73,590 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,710,000 after acquiring an additional 13,864 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $1,197,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 36,090 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a report on Friday. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.20. 4,733,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,999,584. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $191.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.34. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $101.24 and a 52-week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

