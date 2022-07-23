One Day In July LLC Sells 161 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

One Day In July LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,013.3% in the 1st quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 42,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 38,362 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 251,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,094,000 after acquiring an additional 33,825 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $712,000. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,123,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,617,750. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $127.16 and a one year high of $151.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.21.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

