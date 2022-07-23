One Day In July LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

One Day In July LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,303 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.0% of One Day In July LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.78. 8,552,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,156,078. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $53.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.07.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

