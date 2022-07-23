ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.
STKS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded ONE Group Hospitality from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded ONE Group Hospitality from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.75.
ONE Group Hospitality Stock Down 3.3 %
NASDAQ:STKS opened at $8.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.24 million, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average of $10.11. ONE Group Hospitality has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $16.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONE Group Hospitality
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 85,916.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 56.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About ONE Group Hospitality
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ONE Group Hospitality (STKS)
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
Receive News & Ratings for ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.