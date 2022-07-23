ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

STKS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded ONE Group Hospitality from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded ONE Group Hospitality from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.75.

NASDAQ:STKS opened at $8.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.24 million, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average of $10.11. ONE Group Hospitality has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $16.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ONE Group Hospitality ( NASDAQ:STKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $74.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.97 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 45.40% and a net margin of 11.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 85,916.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 56.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

