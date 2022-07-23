ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stock Position Lowered by Capital Management Corp VA

Capital Management Corp VA reduced its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 42,546 shares during the quarter. ONEOK comprises 4.1% of Capital Management Corp VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Capital Management Corp VA owned about 0.06% of ONEOK worth $19,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Invst LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 14,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in ONEOK by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $57.99 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.51 and a 52-week high of $75.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.15 and a 200-day moving average of $63.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 110.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In other news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 8,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Articles

