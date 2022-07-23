Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.06.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ONXXF shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Ontex Group from €10.50 ($10.61) to €9.50 ($9.60) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Ontex Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €8.00 ($8.08) price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ontex Group from €6.80 ($6.87) to €7.80 ($7.88) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Ontex Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Get Ontex Group alerts:

Ontex Group Stock Performance

Ontex Group stock opened at $6.87 on Friday. Ontex Group has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $11.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.47.

Ontex Group Company Profile

Ontex Group NV provides personal hygiene solutions for baby, feminine, and adult care in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Americas, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, and internationally. It offers baby care products, such as baby diapers and pants, and wet wipes under the Baby Pants, Bbtips, Bio Baby, Chicolastics, Canbebe, Cremer Disney, Helen Harper, Kiddies, Little Big Change, Moltex, Pom Pom, Sapeka, and Mônica brands; and feminine care products, including sanitary towels, panty liners, and tampons under the Fiore, Mia, NAT, Sincere, and Silhouette brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ontex Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontex Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.