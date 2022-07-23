Ontology (ONT) Price Reaches $0.24 on Exchanges

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology has a market capitalization of $211.72 million and approximately $25.76 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00104413 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00030505 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000565 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00018898 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001487 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.40 or 0.00241727 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.