Open Platform (OPEN) Trading Up 2.4% Over Last 7 Days

Open Platform (OPEN) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. Open Platform has a market capitalization of $762,088.83 and approximately $27,934.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Platform coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Open Platform has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform.

Buying and Selling Open Platform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

