OpenOcean (OOE) Market Capitalization Tops $4.93 Million

OpenOcean (OOE) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One OpenOcean coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0365 or 0.00000165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OpenOcean has a total market capitalization of $4.93 million and approximately $595,862.00 worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OpenOcean has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004519 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001599 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002181 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00017028 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001869 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00032504 BTC.
About OpenOcean
OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,150,516 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal.
