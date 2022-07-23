ORAO Network (ORAO) Price Reaches $0.0044 on Exchanges

ORAO Network (ORAO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. In the last week, ORAO Network has traded up 8% against the dollar. One ORAO Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ORAO Network has a total market capitalization of $173,458.05 and approximately $22,088.00 worth of ORAO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004519 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001599 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002181 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00017028 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001869 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00032504 BTC.
ORAO Network Coin Profile
ORAO Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,397,668 coins. ORAO Network’s official Twitter account is @OraoNetwork.
ORAO Network Coin Trading
